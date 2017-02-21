The Strathcona Regional District is holding emergency preparedness sessions.

The Emergency Preparedness Classes will help educate residents on what do in a natural disaster.

Protective Services Coordinator Shaun Koopman says these classes teach personal preparedness, light urban search and rescue skills and personal preparedness.

Koopman says classes will be held on Cortes Island and at Strathcona Gardens.

Koopman says there are also opportunities to hold private emergency preparedness drills and anyone wanting more information should contact the District.

More information on the sessions is available on the RD’s website.