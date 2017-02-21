Island Health is holding a career fair in Campbell River.

The fair will feature post-secondary institutions, health care agencies and local employment agencies

Aboriginal Employment Advisor for the North Island and Event coordinator Edna Howard say the career fair helps Island Health accomplish one of their main objectives in building for the future.

She says is a good way for students interested in a career in health care to narrow their focus on a specific position.

The career fair takes place Thursday afternoon at the Robron Centre Gym.