The leader of the B.C NDP says this week’s B.C Budget was a disappointment.

The provincial budget was delivered Tuesday and included a promise to slash MSP premiums in half by January of 2018.

NDP leader John Horgan says the government is doing residents a disservice by not cutting it completely.

Horgan says another area the government failed to properly address is the lack of resources and funding for kids in school and in care.

Horgan says one positive in the budget is the decreased interest rates on student loans.

He says his party is working on a plan that will address those issues, as well as seniors issues and affordability.