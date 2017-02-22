The MLA for the North Island says the provincial budget is lacking in several key areas for our region.

The budget was delivered in the legislature Tuesday and, as expected, contained investments in health care, education and social services – along with a pledge to cut MSP premiums.

But New Democrat Claire Trevena says there were a couple of important areas that weren’t mentioned.

Trevena also notes that the government is looking for applause for promising to reduce MSP premiums, when it was the same government which continued to raise them year after year.