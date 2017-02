Trail improvements are underway on the Fisherman’s Trail in Oyster River.

Aniko Nelson with the Strathcona Regional District says flooding and rain events has created an issue with the trail base.

She says the regional district has received some funding to repair the trail and that work is now underway.

Nelson notes it’s important that visitors to the area obey the safety signage for public safety.

The work is scheduled to wrap up March 10th.