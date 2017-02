The fourth annual Wounded Warrior Run BC has arrived in Campbell River.

The week long run goes from Port Hardy to Victoria, raising awareness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Co-founder Allen Kobayashi says the run has garnered a lot of attention to the issue.

Kobayashi says having community support is the best way to help those with PTSD.

The runners make their way to the Comox Valley today, with the run wrapping up in Victoria this weekend.