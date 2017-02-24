Image courtesy of the City of Campbell River

A new management agreement has been signed for BC’s Central and North Coast.

The Pacific North Coast Integrated Management agreement brings together multiple stakeholders, including the government and Coastal First Nations.

CFN Board Chair Patrick Kelly says the agreement ensures management in the region is done looking at all aspects of the area.

Coastal First Nations says it hopes that the new agreement will help to streamline work moving forward, especially as the new Federal Oceans Protection Plan is implemented.