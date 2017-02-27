Automatic External Defibrillators have been installed at minor ferry terminals across the coast.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says heart disease and stroke take a life every 7 minutes in Canada.

She notes the location of every device has been registered with the BC Public Access to Defibrillation Program – which means if a call is made to 911, the dispatcher can inform the caller where exactly the AED is located.

Marshall notes that 20 million customers travel through BC ferries terminals each year. Marshall says 24 AEDs have already been installed, with 3 more to be put in place.