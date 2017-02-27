The BC government is teaming up with feds to offer BC food companies support in meeting international food safety and trace-ability requirements.

The Province’s Minister of Agriculture says the program will offer participants up to $35,000 for conducting food safety and trace-ability assessments, access training, and implement best practices.

Norm Letnick says the program is focused on value-added products.

Letnick says 2015 was a record year for BC’s agrifood industry with revenue topping $13 billion for the first time – and this program will help in their goal to top $15 billion in revenue by 2020.