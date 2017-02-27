Volunteers are being sought to help patients and visitors at the new North Island Hospitals.

Island Health is looking to recruit more volunteers as the Comox Valley and Campbell River Hospitals come online in the fall.

Manager of Volunteer Resources in the Comox Valley, Laura Heikkila says the volunteers are often the first people visitors to the hospital see.

Heikkila says they are looking to recruit volunteers to help at the information desk and to help people find their way around the new facilities.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Island Health for more information.