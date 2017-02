Campbell River Fire was called out to a rollover crash on the weekend.

Kelly Bellefleur says the crash happened off of the Inland highway, near the Airport main overpass.

Bellefleur says the call came in just before midnight on Saturday night and that the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He says crews used hydraulic rescue tools to retrieve the individual.

Bellefleur says the driver was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance for treatment.