A wood stove exchange pilot program is now available in the Strathcona Regional District.

The program offers rebates to encourage people to upgrade old, inefficient wood stoves.

Special Projects and Sustainability Manager Victoria Smith says it’s the first time the SRD has taken part in the provincial program.

Smith says the program has been available in Campbell River for a number of years, and the SRD wanted to make it available to those living in the regional district.

Smith says there are 26 rebates available on a first-come, first-serve basis.