It looks like the cold, arctic air will be sticking around into spring this year.

The Weather Network has released its spring outlook.

Meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg says they are expecting it to be a slow start to spring across the country. She notes Eastern parts of Canada are looking to be heating up earlier than the West Coast.

Sonnenburg says it’s been a roller-coaster six months for us here on the Coast. She says we came out of one of the strongest El Niño’s ever recorded.

Sonnenburg says temperatures are expected to stay a few degrees cooler than normal as we head into spring, with average levels of precipitation.