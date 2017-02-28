The city of Campbell River is putting a decision on improvements to the Sportsplex on hold.

The city conducted a space assessment last year to look at options to improve the facility for users.

Recreation and Culture Manager Lynn Wark says council has put a decision on hold until the Strathcona Regional District completes its feasibility study of Strathcona Gardens.

Wark says the ultimate goal is to make sure the two facilities complement each other in terms of the recreation services that are offered to the community.