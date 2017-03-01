A brand new way to listen to your favourite radio station has been launched today.

The Radioplayer Canada app is now available as a free download in the Apple and Google stores and features over 400 Canadian radio stations including 2Day FM.

Vista Radio, the owner of this radio station and website, has been an integral part of this innovative app that allows the listener the ability to access Canada’s finest broadcasters on mobile, tablet, desktop and in your car. Radioplayer Canada is compatible with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Chromecast and smartwatches.

It also allows the listener to access Canadian radio stations through searches, will give you recommendations of what to listen too based on your listening history, location or crowd-sourced trending. To download the Radioplayer Canada app click on this link http://radioplayer.vistaradio.ca/.