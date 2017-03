The city of Campbell River is taking a step towards building a new park for motorsports enthusiasts.

The city is working with the Campbell River Motorsports Association to build a motorsports park up at the airport, an initative supported by the Airport Commission.

City Property Services Manager Elle Brovold says the Airport Master Plan allows for land development, which has the potential to accommodate the park.

Brovold says the first step towards building the park is conducting a noise study.