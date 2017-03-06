A internationally renowned artist is excited to be talking to students.

Campbell River-based Wei Wai Kai artist Sonny Assu will be talking to students at North Island College’s Artist Talk Series. Assu says his art is an expression of Indigenous culture and history in Canada.

Assu notes that during his time in art school, he had the chance to speak with some of his idols and mentors in the art world – which helped him in his chosen career path and is one of the reasons he loves the Artist Talk Series presented at NIC.

The talk goes at NIC’s Comox Valley campus at the Stan Hagen Theatre on Tuesday. Further details can be found at nic.bc.ca.