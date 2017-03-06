A week of action is being held in Campbell River to raise awareness about affordable child care issues around the province.

An event was held at Spirit Square on the weekend to raise awareness of the benefits of a government funded child care system.

Chair of the Early Childhood Educators of BC’s Campbell River branch Cally Overton says studies have shown that having affordable child care would actually boost the economy.

Overton says according to the Campbell River State of the Child Report, 22% of children under 6 live in poverty in Campbell River.