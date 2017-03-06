Campbell River firefighters responded to an intense blaze over the weekend.

Chief Ian Baikie says the report came from a residence on Lennea Place on Sunday morning at approximately 8:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews founds the building at 182 Lennea Place fully engulfed in flames, with the fire threatening adjacent homes.

Baikie says it took crews around 4 hours to extinguish the fire. 182 Lennea Place was completely destroyed, with fire causing significant damage to the attic and roof structure of 190 Lennea Place.

Minor damage to windows and siding occurred at 178 Lennea Place. Baikie says 2 people were taken to hospital with burns, while a couple of firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The individual at 190 Lennea Place will be provided lodging, food and clothes by Emergency Social Services.