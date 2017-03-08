A man is presumed drowned after a fishing boat sank near Comox on Monday.

The Prince Rupert-based Miss Cory vessel sent out a distress call about five and a half kilometres from Cape Lazo on Monday. The Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre sent out Coast Guard vessels and a Cormorant was dispatched from CFB Comox.

4 out of the 5 crew members were rescued. RCMP was originally looking for the missing 5th crew member, a 51-year old from Alert Bay, but the search has since been called off.

What caused the boat to sink is not known at this time.