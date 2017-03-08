Minister of Advanced Education Andrew Wilkinson with NIC President John Bowman

The President of North Island College is praising the government’s announcement on BC Colleges Day.

Minister of Advanced Education Andrew Wilkinson made the announcement Tuesday, declaring March 7th as a day to celebrate colleges.

John Bowman with NIC says schools play a huge part in community’s across the province.

He says colleges provide technical training for careers in trades, and offer University programming that leads to a degree.

Bowman says 42% of all job openings across BC require training offered in colleges. He notes there are over 250 programs across the province serving 125,000 students annually.