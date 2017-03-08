The Oyster River Fire department is pleased about the turnout for their recent youth camp.

Deputy Chief Chris Murray says this is the first year they’ve held the event.

He says 16 kids ages 12 to 18 attended the camp. He notes the kids participated in a mix of activities including searches, putting out dumpster fires, ladder climbing and performing CPR and using AEDs.

Murray says they may be conducting another camp in the fall, but look forward to putting it on again next year. Murray notes a lot of regional fire halls do these youth camps, and he’s very happy with how things turned out for their first ever youth camp.