Campbell River Fire Rescue is pleased with the work of their newly staffed fire hall in the city’s south end.

The Department’s Chief Ian Baikie says so far, the extra staffing has had a positive impact.

He notes with the extra crew, they’re projecting to have a 92% chance of having a truck dispatched to an emergency in the area in under 10 minutes.

Baikie says he believes this move will benefit residents in the Campbell River area in the long term.