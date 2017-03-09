You have the chance to hit the field and help bring Pacific Northwest Junior Lacrosse League play back to the North Island. Lacrosse coach Rob Gushe says they’re looking to bring back the 17 to 21-year-old program that’s been inactive for the past 5 years.

He notes if they can get enough players involved, they can re-enter league competition to go up against other leagues across Vancouver Island.

Gushe says practices will all go out of Campbell River but they welcome players from across the North Island. If you’re interested, you can see the team at Cedar Elementary School on Wednesday nights between 7-8:30 PM and Robron Field in Campbell River on Thursdays between 6 and 7:00 PM.

You can also contact Liz Billings at (250) 204-4126 for further details.