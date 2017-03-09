The Standing Select Committee has released it’s report on improving health care in British Columbia. The report includes 59 recommendations.

Committee Chair Linda Larson says one of their biggest findings was the lack of suitable medical professionals who could properly work in rural communities.

Larsen says several of the recommendations could be addressed by working closer with individual health authorities. She notes in most of the findings, it wasn’t a lack of funding causing issues, but the way those funds have been and are distributed across the province.

Some of the recommendations include: expanding access to a broad range of health care services to rural and remote communities, better support systems for addicts, more efficient emergency transportation systems and allowing patients to access their own health records.