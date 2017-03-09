The upcoming Navigate Girls Do Code event promotes the participation of girls in technology-based careers and opportunities.

Navigate Principal Jeff Stewart says it’s a great way to connect the community. He says it’s a day long event that gives girls access to new technologies and offer them a platform to meet community mentors that can help foster that interest.

The event will feature guest speakers and hands-on demonstrations with professionals in the tech sector.

Stewart says the event is open for students from across the Island and the Coast as long as they register beforehand. Registration can be done online at: eventbrite.ca.

The event is on Saturday, March 11th at Aspen Elementary in Comox.