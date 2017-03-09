The Provincial government is looking to strengthen it’s forestry sector. British Columbia announced the launch of the Clean-Tech Innovation Strategy in partnership with FP Innovations.

Minister of Forests, Lands and Resource Operations Steve Thomson says the strategy helps the government achieve it’s primary goals.

Thomson says the strategy also outlines three key themes: viability, stability and Aboriginal community support, something Thomson says is key to strengthening the sector in rural communities.

Thomson notes the recent innovation of using cross-laminated lumber to construct tall buildings like the Brock Commons Building at UBC and the Clean Tech Innovation Strategy are important in continuing to develop the industry.