A local maternity clinic is making life easier for expectant mothers.

A clinic has been set up across from the Campbell River Hospital to improve women’s access to care on the North Island. Island Health Spokesperson, Doctor Jennifer Kask, says with the clinic being so close to the hospital, patients have significantly greater access to more services.

“If somebody needed to get lab work done, they could just go across the parking lot and get their lab work done”, says Kask.

Kask says the clinic’s close proximity to the hospital prevents patients from having to travel to multiple centres and saves time and costs.

“Women were telling us this is way easier. I can just walk over to the clinic”, says Kask. She notes the feedback has been positive all around. Kask notes operating clinic operations wouldn’t be possible without all the funding and help from the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.