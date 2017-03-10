We move the clocks forward this weekend as Daylight Savings time begins on Sunday.

Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says it’s also a good time to make sure your home is prepped for an emergency. He says this weekend is a great time to check and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“The one or two-dollar investment in the battery can certainly make a big difference in your life and save lives and reduce property damage”, says Schreiner.

Schreiner is also reminding drivers to get a good night sleep before the Monday commute as the time change can throw some people off.