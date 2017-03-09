Campbell River City Council is looking to rezone land in the city’s South end.

City council gave third reading to a rezoning proposal for a lot on the corner of Rockland Drive and the South Island Highway to be rezoned from C5 to residential. Brooks says the land was previously zoned to accommodate commercial properties (C5) and needs to be to updated.

The owner of the lot is looking to build an apartment building. City Development Services Manager Kevin Brooks says an apartment building would help raise the city’s low vacancy rates.

“Our rental rate is floating around just below 2% the last time I checked. With drops in vacancy rates of that nature, it means that it’s harder for people to access good quality rental housing within our community”, says Brooks.

Brooks says any structure built on the land must meet the criteria outlined in the Official Community Plan. The proposal will go back to city council for final adoption at the next council meeting.