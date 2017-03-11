The MLA for the North Island is looking for answers regarding prohibited access to land.

The NDP’s Claire Trevena says forest companies working on certain land are barring access to public areas, hurting residents and potential tourism opportunities.

“People need to have access to them. They use them traditionally for hunting, for hiking, ATVs go on them so it’s hurting local community opportunities”, she says.

Trevena says forest companies do not own certain lands, they are lease-holders, and must co-operate with communities to ensure safe and open access to the spaces.

Trevena says the provincial government hasn’t offered a response on how to deal with the issue.