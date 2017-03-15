Five new family doctors are practicing on Vancouver Island, including one in Campbell River.

The physicians are internationally trained, and have been recruited through the Practice Ready Assessment BC Program. Clinical Director Doctor Jack Burak says the doctors go through a 12-week assessment working with a BC physician who evaluates their skill.

“They sign a 3-year return of service agreement so they know that when they are accepted into our program through a screening and selection process they agree that once they commence practice, they will be essentially tied to their return of service community for 3 full years”, says Burak.

He notes this initiative will help strengthen the need for doctors in rural communities on the Island.