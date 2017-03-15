The federal and provincial governments are providing funding to continue upgrade work on Campbell River’s Rotary Seawalk.

Mayor Andy Adams says the city will cover one-third of the costs, while the the governments will chip in over $6-million.

He says the work is part of an ongoing process to fix up the Seawalk. “Staff will now get to work on [refreshing] the conceptual plan…we will then go out to RFP for a detailed design, and then once we’ve got that completed, we would [send out an] RFP for construction”, Adams says.

Adams says the section covered in this part of the revamp will stretch from south of Rockland Road to Big Rock, and possibly the Big Rock boat ramp.