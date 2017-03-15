Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams says a new facility will help service both Campbell River and the Comox Valley

Comox Strathcona Waste Management is receiving funding to go towards a new regional organics composting facility.

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams says the facility will service both Campbell River and the Comox Valley. “The [facility] will really help in the planning of reducing the amount of volume going into the landfill and help both communities meet their environmental action targets”, he says.

The Comox Strathcona service will cover $2.77-million for the project, while Infrastructure Canada will cover $5.5 million.