The Immigrant Welcome Centre of Campbell River is looking to bring the community together.

Spokesperson Zeny Lim says a family night is being hosted at the Robron Centre on Friday, March 17.

Lim says the event is a perfect opportunity to grow and nurture multiculturalism in the region.

“They share different cultures among themselves, and also the residents would be sharing [stories about] how they live…for the newcomers – they want to learn more about Canadian culture”, Lim says.

Lim says it’s important to learn and understand the value of diversity and its place in society, especially at a young age.