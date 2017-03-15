The 2017 budget has been adopted by the Comox Strathcona Hospital District.

Spokesperson Wendy Byrne notes the budget will see an estimated tax rate of $74 per $100,000 of assessed property value. “…every year on the tax notice, residents will see that there is a line item for the hospital district. For the levy itself, the tax payer will see virtually no change from the previous couple of years…”, Byrne says.

The rate reflects the CSRHD board’s strategy of a sustainable tax rate, which has resulted in less money being borrowed and shorter term financing for the North Island Hospitals Project. Based on the strategy, the borrowing for the NIHP will be fully paid in ten years.

Byrne says the bulk of the $28.5-million budget will go towards the new hospital projects in the Comox Valley and Campbell River.