Students and staff at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay continue to mourn after the death of a Grade 11 student.

Sara Manitoski passed away in her sleep earlier this week while on an outdoor trip on Hornby Island with the school’s Explore program.

School District 71’s Paul Berry says Manitoski was very involved with the school.

“She was a member of the Vanier Rugby team, she had a been an international student involved in the Aboriginal Education community.”

“This death has a far reaching impact.”

The R.C.M.P and the B.C Coroner’s Service has taken on the investigation into Manitoski’s death.