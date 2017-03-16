B.C Transit is encouraging transit users to say thank you.

Transit Appreciation Day is being celebrated this Saturday across the province.

Spokesperson Jonathon Dyck says there’s a number of ways users can show their appreciation.

“One of them (the ways) is saying thank you to the transit operator… There is also an opportunity to transitdriverday.org and there you can find cards to print off and give to your favourite operators.”

Appreciation can also be shown on social media by using the hashtag #TDAD.

Dyck says the day highlights the important and tough work transit employees across the province do every day.