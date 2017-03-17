Campbell River RCMP is looking for witnesses in an alleged assault.

Constable Jacqueline Biller says a woman was assaulted late Tuesday evening near Dogwood and Evergreen by two men. “We also received information that a possible person may have interrupted this assault in progress. We have not been able to identify this person and we believe this person has key information about this assault”, says Biller.

Biller says crimes of this nature are uncommon and one suspect was reportedly carrying a weapon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.