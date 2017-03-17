BC Ferries is reducing its reservation fees.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the fare will go from $15 to $10 for customers who reserve their spot 7 days in advance. “There’s also reductions in reservations booked closer to sailing times”, she says.

“…basically, if customers book a reservation on our major routes, they will either be paying less than what they pay today, or they’ll be paying the same”, she adds.

Marshall notes there will also be a $1 increase for vehicle fare on the major routes between the Island and the mainland starting April 1st. Further details can be found through the BC Ferries website at: bcferries.com.