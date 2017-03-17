A new specialized fishing vessel has been deployed to keep fishing nets clean on the Coast.

C.E.O of Badinotti Net Services Canada Kevin Onclin says in the past, anti-fowling paints were used to clean nets, but they have moved away from that process.

“Since 2011, more and more of the farm companies have been eliminating the anti-fowling coating from any of the nets.”

Onclin says the vessel is equipped with the latest technologies, designed to enhance the performance of the boat, it’s cleaning power and the life of the fish.

“Crews can move around on the deck, there’s easy access to equipment for maintenance…the winches are all belly packed.”

Onclin says while the boat’s service is still in it’s infancy, feedback has been positive and says they’re looking at deploying more of these vessels in the future.