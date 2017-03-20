While many people have income tax on their minds, the RCMP is reminding people about Canada Revenue Agency scams. Constable Gary O’Brien says you should never provide personal information to anyone over the phone, even if they are claiming to be from the CRA.

“…the CRA will never call you. They will send registered mail to your home…they’ll never call you, they’ll never threaten you and they’ll never leave messages on your phone. If that’s the case, simply hang up”, O’Brien says.

Another part of the CRA scam involves consumers receiving an email indicating a refund is pending. When you click on the link, you are asked for personal details including banking information.

If you do get a call from someone claiming to be from the CRA and asking you to send money, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.