The Campbell River Emergency Communications Team and Campbell River Emergency Social Support Services Team are holding open houses to recruit volunteers.

Communications Team spokesperson Shaun Koopman says members can be a big help during a disaster.

“In the event that communications go down [during a serious event], we’ll deploy the emergency communications team to reception centres, group lodging facilities…to assist with communications”, he says. That information session takes place on Thursday, March 23rd at Strathcona Gardens at 7 PM.

Emergency Social Support Services Team Co-director Kathryn Alexander says her team assists evacuees in an emergency with support like lodging, clothing and food.

“We have 3 levels in our team…level 1 would respond to house fires, and apartment fires…level 2 would go to larger events, and level 3 would be for a very large event”, she notes.

She says they also go around the community to discuss emergency preparedness. The Social Support Services Team open house goes on Wednesday, March 29th at the Search and Rescue Hall at 7 PM.