The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce and MNP have released the results of the Economic Outlook Survey.

Findings showed that half of Campbell River businesses expect greater financial growth in 2017.

MNP Business Advisor Brad Piercy says one of the biggest things contributing to business growth in the area is the lack of government intervention.

“When you look at the Comox Valley… government policies and regulations. Here, in Campbell River, we have one municipality and one regional district.”

Piercy notes having only two governmental bodies in the region takes away potential infighting and any problems.

He says businesses see it the same way, with 80% believing the local government has helped create and develop a warm business climate.