The NDP’s seniors critic is speaking up on behalf of older Canadians. North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says seniors issues were mostly neglected in the 2017 Federal budget.

“…[one of my concerns is] the investment of $140-million over 5 years in drug costs…seniors are having to make choices every month between buying appropriate medication, paying for their heat and in some cases paying for their food”, she says.

Blaney says she’s upset about a lack of support for seniors home health care infrastructure across Canada. She suggests implementing a National Seniors Strategy to solve problems surrounding older people.

Blaney also pointed out issues regarding housing, and the effect housing has on business owners. She says she’s heard from business owners who struggle to hire people because of the lack of housing in the work area. The Feds have set aside about $11-billion towards housing as part of the 2017 budget.

Blaney notes there are plans for a National Housing Strategy.