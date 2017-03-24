The provincial government is continuing to invest in tourism on the North Island.

Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training Shirley Bond announced $280,000 to grow tourism in the region through the co-op marketing partnership program.

She says the most recent stats show a 9% increase in January that validate the government’s commitment to growing and promoting tourism in the area.

“Great ocean boating, fishing, diving, all of those things for which this region is well known so I know this money will be helpful as you tell the story of northern Vancouver Island [and Coastal BC]”, says Bond.

She notes one of the fastest growing areas in tourism is authentic Aboriginal cultural experiences.