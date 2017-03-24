The 68th annual Association of Vancouver Island Coastal Communities Conference is fast approaching.

The meeting is an opportunity for coastal communities to discuss issues and problems across their regions. President Barbara Price says one important topic of discussion will be issues facing the forestry sector.

“Delegates at the last AVICC convention did [pass] a resolution calling for no more logging of old-growth on provincial Crown land…I think that those 2 sessions will be very lively sessions…”, Price says.

Price adds the conference gives attendees an opportunity to experience the host community, with this year’s being Campbell River. Price says another topic of discussion will be solutions to problems with derelict vessels. The AVICC convention goes April 7th to 9th, 2017.