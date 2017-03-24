B.C Hydro is working to make the Strathcona Dam more secure.

The company announced projects to construct a low level outlet, which would ease water pressure on the dam in the event of an earthquake.

Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson says recent seismic studies show the outlet is a priority.

“With the water outlets that we have in place, they aren’t going to be usable, if at all.”

Watson notes by building the outlet in rock, it’ll better suited to withstand seismic events.

The project is still in the planning stage, and work is projected to begin in early 2021.