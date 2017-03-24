A rash of assaults kept Campbell River RCMP busy this past weekend.

Staff Sergeant Troy Beauregard says in one incident, a woman was taken to hospital after being severely beaten on Cypress Street.

“A female was there with a group of people at that location, another female known to her approached, and allegedly assaulted her without provocation.

Beauregard says the suspect was restrained and eventually arrested by RCMP.

The night before, Beauregard says officers responded to a home on Robron Road to find a man injured.

A woman was arrested and appeared before the courts on assault charges, but was later released.