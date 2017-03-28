Campbell River is being highlighted in a provincial video marking the importance of the forest industry.

City spokesperson Rose Klukas says it was put together by the group Forest Friendly Communities. “Campbell River is a hub for the coastal forest industry”, she says.

The video features Mayor Andy Adams and talks about the history of forestry in Campbell River and how the industry is looking going forward. Klukas adds it’s a huge economic driver at the local level, and across the entire Island and province. She says there is still a lot of room for positive growth.

Klukas adds the city has a forestry task force that continues to find economic opportunities within the industry. The video can be seen here: https://forestryfriendly.ca/campbell-river/.